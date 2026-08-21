Vivo T5 5G, Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G India Launch Dates Confirmed

There are two new phones coming to the Indian market, from brands including Vivo and Lava. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand, is going to launch the Vivo T5 5G. Meanwhile, Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, is going to launch Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G. Lava had also launched two new phones earlier namely the Lava Virat V1 4G, and Lava Virat V1 5G. Thus, we are quite excited to see what the Pro variant will hold here for the users. Let us take a look at the launch dates of both the phones.

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Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date

Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart. The brand has not really confirmed the launch date of the phone, but it is expected in the near future. The phone will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The Vivo T5 5G is expected to come with the segment’s slimmest 3D display in the Rs 39,999 to Rs 49,999 price range. It will be under Rs 50,000. Much recently, Vivo also increased the price of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India. Check out the new higher price here.

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Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G India Launch Date

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on August 24, at 12 PM IST. The launch date is very close. It is also going to be sold through Flipkart in India. The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G is expected to pack a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Unisoc chipset as well. This new Lava phone is going to launch just a few days from here. The exact pricing of the phone will be revealed on the day of the launch. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the launch details in the coming days.