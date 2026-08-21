Nothing OS 5.0 Based on Android 17 Release Date Confirmed

Nothing will soon announce the Android 17 software rollout for the global market. Nothing has confirmed that it will soon bring Nothing OS 5.0 for the users. It is based on Android 17, and it will rolled out on August 25, 2026. The Android 17 update from Nothing will be announced at 3:30 PM IST. Nothing has not yet announced what users will get to see in the update, but there are rumours and expectations as to what is to come. Currently, if you want to experience the Android 17, in the truest form, you will get to do it on the Pixel devices from Google. Nothing is expected to announce the Nothing OS 5.0 beta programme soon. This will come with the release of its first beta version as well.

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Nothing Phone 3 Likely to Get the Update First

Nothing Phone 3 is currently the flagship phone from the company in the market right now. Nothing did not release Nothing Phone 4 in 2026. This is because of the rising costs for smartphone makers. Thus, being the top phone from Nothing, the Phone 3 is expected to be one of the first devices to get the Nothing OS 5.0.

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With Nothing, one thing you can always expect is that the software will be unique, just like the hardware. With the Nothing OS, you can expect a very smooth and a clean experience as well. Unlike Chinese companies, Nothing does not load its phones with bloatware.