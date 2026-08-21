iQOO Buds Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, recently launched the iQOO Z11 5G in India. Alongside the new phone, the brand has also launched a new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphone calle the iQOO Buds. This TWS product has launched in a single colour variant. They are equipped with 10mm moving coil drivers. It has launched for a very affordable price in India. The iQOO Buds have launched on the same day as when Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has launched the Buds Neo. Both are similarly priced, and you can check out the details of the Buds Neo here. For now, let us take a look at the iQOO Buds price and specifications in India.

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iQOO Buds Price in India

iQOO Buds have launched in India for a price of Rs 1,899. There is an instant cashback of Rs 200 with all bank cards. This will bring down the effective price of the earbuds at Rs 1,699. These earbuds will be available starting August 24, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon. They have launched in a single Flame Yellow colourway.

iQOO Buds Specifications in India

iQOO Buds come with a 10mm moving coil drivers. They ship with AAC and SBC codecs, DeepX 4.0 Sound Effects, and Spatial Audio. The iQOO Buds come with support for 20Hz to 20000Hz frequency range. There is a dual micriphone unit on each earbud, with support for two-ear voice calls. The earbuds also feature AI call noise reduction.

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The iQOO Buds have support for Bluetooth 6. 1 and dual-channel transmission 2.0, with an open-area connection range of 10m. There is support for 42ms gaming latency. The earbuds also come with IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The iQOO Buds have a 53mAh battery, with the charging case packing a 525mAh battery. iQOO said that these earbuds can charge for a use of four hours of music playback in just 10 minutes.