CMF Buds Neo Launched in India: Price and Specifications

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. It is the CMF Buds Neo, and they have launched in three colours. The way Nothing operates, the CMF Buds Neo also feature a very unique design. These are super affordable earbuds, with not only unique design, but also amazing features. There is also support for noise cancellation support on the earbuds. There are a lot more features which are there on these earbuds, and we will talk about below.

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CMF Buds Neo Price in India

CMF Buds Neo have launched in India for a price of Rs 1,999 only. These earbuds are available in multiple colours – Black, White, and Dark Blue. If you want these earbuds, you can get them from the e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting from August 26, 2026. The CMF Buds Neo will also be available on the retail outlets of Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

CMF Buds Neo Specifications in India

CMF Buds Neo feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround. It supports static spatial audio, AAC and SBC codes, 20Hz-20KHz frequency response, and six EQ presets. The CMF Buds Neo come with 35dB Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) with three noise cancellation levels. There are four HD microphones, two on each earbuds, and they work well with Clear Voice Technology for calls.

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The CMF Buds Neo come with support for Bluetooth 6.0 and support dual-device connection, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair. It works well with Android 6.0 and later, and for iPhones, with iOS 13 and more. There is also support for 120ms Low Latency Mode for gaming. There CMF Buds Neo have a 45mAh battery in each earbud while the case carries a 460mAh battery. The charging case has a Type-C port for charging. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.