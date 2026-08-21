Gujarat Eyes Google and Perplexity Investment for 2027

Gujarat is seeking funding from Google and Perplexity to expand its AI, data center, and digital infrastructure sectors.

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Key Highlights Gujarat is seeking investments from Google and Perplexity in AI and data centres.

The state is exploring a Perplexity engineering and R&D presence in Gujarat.

The outreach is part of Gujarat's push to become a technology hub.

Gujarat Wants Google, Perplexity For AI Investments

Gujarat is working harder to attract major technology companies to set up operations, thereby strengthening its capabilities in intelligence and digital infrastructure.

While he is in the US, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has spoken with representatives from Google, Perplexity AI, and Micron. This is part of the state’s effort to attract investment before the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

The talk with Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas focused on establishing an office in Gujarat for the company’s engineering, research, and development. The state is also exploring the possibility of establishing a Perplexity data center or a mixed model with a data-center developer.

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For Gujarat, securing Perplexity could help its growing AI sector and bring additional technology and R&D expertise to the state. The company has been more involved in India lately, making the talks important for the country’s growing AI market.

Gujarat is also trying to get closer to Google. The talks are part of a plan to secure funding for AI, data centers, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure. Gujarat aims to be a good place for companies to grow their tech work in India.

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Gujarat’s move comes as Indian states work harder to attract companies that help AI grow. Data centers require substantial computing power, electricity, and connectivity, making robust digital infrastructure crucial for AI companies.