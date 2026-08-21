BSNL Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Gets Expensive in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 225 prepaid plan for the consumers. The Rs 225 plan has become more expensive for the consumers. It is a plan meant for consumers who are looking for high data consumption. The recharge plan offers consumers access to unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and more. The Rs 225 plan is available for consumers across the country. The plan has become expensive, not because its price has gone up, but because its validity has gone down. Let us take a look at what changes have come into effect and how expensive has the plan actually become.

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BSNL Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 225 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. After the daily quota of the data has been exhausted, the speed goes down. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users. The focus of thiss plan remains that users keep consuming core telecom services.

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BSNL Rs 225 plann now comes with a service validity of 28 days. This has been revamped from the 30 days earlier. If you are someone who was recharging with this plan, the two days might not feel much of a difference, but repeated several times a year, this will cost you a lot more. The average daily cost of the plan has gone up from Rs 7.5 per day to Rs 8.03. This is a very marginal increase in cost, however, it will boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the telco.