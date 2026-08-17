This AI App Can Record Meetings, Create Summaries and Track Action Items

Fireflies.ai uses AI to record, transcribe, summarise and organize meetings, while its search and automation features help teams shift conversations into actionable tasks.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Fireflies.ai uses AI to record, transcribe and summarise meetings.

AskFred lets users search and question meeting conversations.

It supports meeting search, action items, and workflow automation for teams.

Fireflies.ai Makes Meetings Smarter With AI

Meetings generate a large amount of information, from decisions and deadlines to follow-up tasks and customer requirements. Remembering everything discussed during a call can be difficult, especially for teams handling multiple meetings every day.

Fireflies.ai is designed to reduce that workload by using artificial intelligence to capture and organize meeting conversations. The platform can record meetings, generate transcripts, and create AI-powered summaries, allowing users to focus on the discussion rather than taking notes.

It supports meetings across services such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others. It also transcribes in more than 100 languages, making it suitable for teams in different regions.

One of the platform’s key features is its AI-powered meeting summaries. Instead of reviewing an entire transcript, users can quickly review key points and identify decisions and action items from a conversation.

Also Read: Mahindra Brings Google Gemini AI to Cars

AskFred AI

It also includes AskFred, an AI assistant that lets users explore and ask questions about their meeting information. This is valuable when teams need to find details from previous discussions without manually reviewing many transcripts.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Fireflies.ai goes beyond basic transcription. Its platform includes task management, meeting search, conversation intelligence, and workflow automation. It integrates meeting information with other workplace applications, enabling teams to use meeting data in their workflows.