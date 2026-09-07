Reliance Jio to Start IPO Marketing Next Week

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the digital arm of Reliance Industries will soon start reaching out to investors for its record IPO (Initial Public Offering) in the coming months. JPL is the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the leading telecom operator in India. The company is set to kick off investor meetings from the next week, according to a report online.

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Jio Platforms Limited will reportedly meet investors in many countries including the United States (US), Hong Kong, London and the Middle East, said a report from Bloomberg.

Jio is Targeting a November 2026 IPO

Jio Platforms is reportedly targeting to go public in November 2026. The report said that Jio has not officially announced this, but an official aware of the matter has confirmed the development. The telco is in discussion with the banks. This is set to be the largest IPO in the history of the Indian stock exchanges.

Jio IPO Could Raise Up to $4 Billion USD

According to the reports, Jio could raise up to Rs 37,700 crore in the upcoming IPO. This is roughly about $3.8 to $4 billion USD. It will be a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares. There will be no offer for sale (OFS) component in this IPO, primarily because Mukesh Ambani wants to protect the retail investors.

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The goal highlighted by the company is to use the money raised to reduce high interest debt from the balance sheet along with the spectrum debt. Further, funds will be used towards growth areas such as AI (artificial intelligence), 5G, and cloud data center expansion.