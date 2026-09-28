Truecaller is moving beyond caller identification by launching Scam Checker, which is an AI tool that helps users spot digital fraud. With it being available both on the web and on Android. India is the first country to get this feature.

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Key Highlights Scam Checker checks phone numbers, links and messages.

The feature runs on the web and Android without a sign‑in.

India is the market for the rollout.

Truecaller Launches Scam Checker Beyond Caller ID

Truecaller has introduced Scam Checker, a fraud detection tool that aims to protect users from the growing wave of digital scams beyond spam phone calls. The feature is now available in India on both the web and the Truecaller Android app, letting users check phone numbers, phishing links, and scam messages without installing the app or signing in.

The launch marks a shift in Truecaller’s strategy. While the company built its reputation around identifying callers, cybercriminals increasingly target users through SMS, messaging platforms, and malicious URLs. Scam Checker brings these threats into a verification tool, making it easier for users to investigate suspicious content before interacting with it.

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Users paste a phone number, message or URL into the checker. The platform expands shortened links, follows redirects to their destination, and compares them against Truecaller’s fraud database along with community-generated scam reports. If the same scam has already been reported, the tool shows warnings through ScamFeed, the company’s crowdsourced intelligence platform.

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According to Truecaller, its community has contributed 20,000 live scam reports in India, with about 1,300 new reports added every week. The company also revealed that during a week in September, its systems analysed 12.9 billion messages worldwide and identified more than 20 million fraudulent messages, showing how large digital fraud has become.