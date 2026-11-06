Airtel Hikes Tariffs, Relaunches Rs 299 Plan with Lesser Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco in the country, has relaunched the Rs 299 prepaid plan in India. The interesting thing this time is that the company has launched the Rs 299 plan with lesser benefits this time. So there is no direct tariff hike, but indirectly, you are paying more for the same plan. The Rs 299 plan is available in all the telecom circles, and it has been added silently by the company. This is a way for Airtel to continue to boosting the average revenue per user (ARPU) in the country without altering the tariffs. So people end up paying the same amount, but get lesser benefits. But the good thing is that the service validity of the plan is the same. Here’s what you need to know.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan Benefits (New)

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 plan now comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The average daily cost of this plan is Rs 10.68/day. The service valdity is 28 days. The Rs 299 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days.

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Earlier, the plan used to offer unlimited 5G along with 1.5GB of daily data. The data has been reduced by the brand. The cost is not that high on a daily basis. However, this could lead to more people recharging with the data vouchers, which could potentially boost the average revenue per user (ARPU). The Rs 299 plan was an important offering for Airtel, and hence, the company had to bring it back at some point.