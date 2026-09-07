OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15 Battery Size

OnePlus 16 5G, the next flagship from OnePlus is expected to soon launch in China. The phone will likely stay exclusive to the China market. OnePlus has not commented anything over these rumours. The BBK Electronics owned company has been rumoured to only launch the OnePlus 16 5G in China market, because of the rising costs of launching phones. Thus, in India, the priority market for OnePlus, outside of China, the brand will not be able to sell much given the higher cost of the phone. Thus, OnePlus 15 would remain the last flagship for India, even in 2026, from OnePlus. Ahead of the expected launch, the OnePlus 16 battery details are now surfacing online.
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OnePlus 16 Battery vs OnePlus 15 Battery
OnePlus 16 is expected to carry the largest battery on a OnePlus device ever. The OnePlus 16 could come with a 9000mAh battery, a size which no other flagship from OnePlus has ever carried. This detail was shared by the popular tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS) on social media platform Weibo. OnePlus 15, on the other hand, carries a 7300mAh dual-cell battery. While this is also a large battery, it is not as large as a 9000mAh one.
Further, DCS revealed that the OnePlus 16 will use OPPO’s high-energy chip, supporting low-voltage discharge. Thus, there will be no need to worry about capacity locking. Apart from the battery, the tipster revealed that the new phone from OnePlus will feature the QualcommSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, a 200MP camera sensor, and a display with support for 185Hz refresh rate for gaming, and standard 165Hz high refresh-rate experience.
OnePlus will be equipping this phone with its first 200MP sensor. Despite other brands offering it for several years, OnePlus has not yet done it. The earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus 16 will come with support for 100W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. It will feature an ultra-sonic display fingerprint sensor, dual-speakers, and is expected to run on Android 17 with ColorOS 17 on the top.
While it looks like a serious upgrade over the OnePlus 15, it would be disappointing to see if OnePlus does not launch it in India. As per the reports, OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in early October in China. More clarity on its global launch is expected in the coming weeks. Apart from OnePlus, iQOO will also launch the iQOO 16 in China, and even this phone is not expected to come to India. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for future updates.
OnePlus N6 Lite to Launch in India
While OnePlus is not expected to launch the OnePlus 16 5G in India. The brand could launch the OnePlus N6 Lite in the country. The brand has already tipped the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x earlier this year. These two are affordable phones. The reason why OnePlus may have launched these two devices is that they target the more affordable price segment customers. These customers will help OnePlus in expanding the market share in India. The brand has been losing share to competitors. The Nord lineup did not really help with that. Thus, the more affordable N series is the next bet from the brand.
OnePlus N6 Lite 5G has been tipped by the popular tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter). The launch could happen by the end of this month. This would mean that the brand’s focus will continue on the more affordable market in the country. This device could be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, as the OnePlus N6x 5G. The devices do not feature a powerful specifications list, but that is what you will get in today’s market from a brand that is trying to sell good quality phones.
OnePlus to Shift from OxygenOS to ColorOS
OnePlus is further shifting from OxygenOS to ColorOS in India. The brand announced that from Android 17, it will be rolling out only ColorOS, and the OxygenOS will be scrapped. This will be for the global market. To be fair, OnePlus is not present globally anymore. While its devices may be selling in international markets, but that would just the older stock. OnePlus is now only going to launch and sell new devices in China and India.
ColorOS had already been a part of OnePlus devices. In China, it was already purely ColorOS for the users, but in India, users got OxygenOS infused with ColorOS. To may be shift to a more efficient operating model, OnePlus has decided to drop OxygenOS.
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