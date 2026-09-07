OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15 Battery Size

OnePlus 16 5G, the next flagship from OnePlus is expected to soon launch in China. The phone will likely stay exclusive to the China market. OnePlus has not commented anything over these rumours. The BBK Electronics owned company has been rumoured to only launch the OnePlus 16 5G in China market, because of the rising costs of launching phones. Thus, in India, the priority market for OnePlus, outside of China, the brand will not be able to sell much given the higher cost of the phone. Thus, OnePlus 15 would remain the last flagship for India, even in 2026, from OnePlus. Ahead of the expected launch, the OnePlus 16 battery details are now surfacing online.

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OnePlus 16 Battery vs OnePlus 15 Battery

OnePlus 16 is expected to carry the largest battery on a OnePlus device ever. The OnePlus 16 could come with a 9000mAh battery, a size which no other flagship from OnePlus has ever carried. This detail was shared by the popular tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS) on social media platform Weibo. OnePlus 15, on the other hand, carries a 7300mAh dual-cell battery. While this is also a large battery, it is not as large as a 9000mAh one.

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Further, DCS revealed that the OnePlus 16 will use OPPO’s high-energy chip, supporting low-voltage discharge. Thus, there will be no need to worry about capacity locking. Apart from the battery, the tipster revealed that the new phone from OnePlus will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, a 200MP camera sensor, and a display with support for 185Hz refresh rate for gaming, and standard 165Hz high refresh-rate experience.