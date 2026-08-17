iQOO Buds are Launching in India on this Date

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is soon launch new TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones in India. These will be called iQOO Buds, and now the brand has confirmed the launch date of the same for India. It will not just be a pair of TWS that the brand is launching. iQOO will also be launching a new smartphone alongside. We are talking about the iQOO Z11 5G. Both the phone and the earphones will launch at the same event.

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iQOO Buds India Launch Date

iQOO Buds will launch in India on August 20, 2026. The launch will take place alongside the iQOO Z11 5G. The design of the iQOO Z11 has been tipped. It looks very much like the other earphones in the market, and has a oval frame. The iQOO Buds are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India. In the teaser, we can see a black variant of the product. There might be a few more colour options.

We do not know if these will be affordable or not. The iQOO Buds will have an in-ear design and the charging case has an LED indicator at the bottom. The iQOO Z11 will also launch on the same event. This is one of the most anticipated phones in the Indian market right now. It is because iQOO is reportedly cancelling all the other launches in India. The iQOO Z11 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC coupled with several AI-based features, including AI captions and AI creation.

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The phone will come with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution. Further, there will be support for 144Hz refresh rate and 5000nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 7050mAh battery and is said to be priced under Rs 40,000, where the maximum launches are taking place right now. It is confirmed to come in two colours – Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.