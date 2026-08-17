SpeedGeo Study: India Leads South Asia in Mobile Internet Speed in 2026

India recorded significant improvements in mobile and fixed broadband speeds between 2020 and 2026, according to an analysis by SpeedGeo.net. The findings are based on more than 12 million download speed tests conducted through V-Speed apps, operated by SpeedGeo.net. The study covered India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan and the Maldives.

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Key Highlights India emerged as South Asia’s mobile internet speed leader in 2026.

India recorded an average mobile download speed of 106 Mbps, narrowly ahead of the Maldives at 105 Mbps.

India’s mobile download speed rose sharply following the commercial launch of 5G in October 2022.

Fixed broadband download speed in India increased from 22 Mbps in 2020 to 69 Mbps in 2026.

Bangladesh led South Asia’s fixed broadband rankings with an average download speed of 73 Mbps.

The findings are based on more than 12 million speed tests conducted through V-Speed apps.

According to the report, network quality across South Asia depends not only on technological advancement but also on political, economic and regulatory factors.

Also Read: 5G Speeds Go Down in India as Availability and Users Increase: Opensignal Data

India Leads South Asia in Mobile Internet Speed

India recorded an average mobile download speed of 106 Mbps in 2026, narrowly surpassing the Maldives at 105 Mbps. SpeedGeo identified India and the Maldives as South Asia’s mobile internet speed leaders. In both countries, the report attributed the results to broad 5G deployments rather than limited trials.

India’s mobile download speed increased from 17 Mbps in 2022 to 73 Mbps in 2023. The report said this sharp improvement was a direct result of the commercial launch of 5G on October 1, 2022, when Reliance Jio and Airtel began building out large 5G networks.