Ai+ Increases Price of Almost Every Phone in India

Ai+, led by Madhav Sheth has increased the price of almost each of its phone in the country. The brand, which boasts made in India devices, has had to bow down to the price pressure in the market. The smartphone components have seen a price increase globally. Thus, to make the devices at the same older costs is impossible for the brands. Thus, companies have had to increase the price of their devices. Brands such as Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and more have increased the price of their phones. Ai+ has become the latest to do so. Ai+ has increased the price of its phones by up to Rs 2,000.

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Ai+ Phones New Price Now

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G has seen a price hike of Rs 2,000 for both the variants including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The older price of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 has moved up to Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively for these variants. Likewise, the Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G have seen a price increase of Rs 2,000 as well. There are two variants of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, which were available at a price of Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999. But now, the price has gone up to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999.

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The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G has seen a price hike of Rs 1,000 across all the memory variants. There are three variants including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. They were earlier available for Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999. With a price hike of Rs 1,000, the price has now gone up to Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999.