Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Confirmed

Lava is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India called the Lava Bold N4 Lite. The Lava Bold N4 Lite will be sold through an e-commerce platform upon launch. It will come with a large display. The launch date of the phone has now been confirmed. This device, even though will be affordable, is said to come with MIL-STD-810H military grade certification. This is for drop and shock protection.

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The Lava Bold N4 Lite will come after the Lava Bold N2 Lite, and will be the successor in the series. It will feature a large display, and a single camera at the back. There will be most likely a Unisoc processor at the rear of this phone. Let us take a look at the launch date of the Lava Bold N4 Lite in India.

Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date

Lava Bold N4 Lite will launch in India on August 27, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The Lava Bold N4 Lite will launch in India and sell via Amazon. It will come in at least one colourway – Gold. The phone is just a few days from launch right now.

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The Lava Bold N4 Lite will also come with the free doorstep service that Lava promises to its phone owners. The smartphone will come in a gold colourway, at least that has been confirmed via the teaser poster revealed by the brand. The phone has a flat frame, and rounded corners. What is worth noticing is that there is also a 3.5mm audio-jack visible at the bottom of the phone, along with a Type-C port and a speaker grille.