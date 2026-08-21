Philips S7221 5G With Unisoc T8200, 64MP Camera Launched

Philips just released its newest 5G smartphone, the Philips S7221 5G, the successor to the S7220. It features a new premium design and upgraded specifications, including a larger IPS LCD, a new Unisoc 5G processor, and a 64MP rear camera setup, all housed in a modern form factor. Philips has been upgrading its smartphone lineup rather than focusing solely on feature phones and electronics.
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Philips just launched a successor to their Philips S7220, the Philips S7221 5G smartphone with a unique design and upgraded specs.
The smartphone is powered by the latest Unisoc T8200 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process.
The price details for the Philips S7221 5G have not been revealed yet. The phone will be available on Amazon.
The phone has a premium design, with the camera housed in a square module on the rear and a larger display on the front.
The phone has a larger 6.67-inch display, one of the largest at this price. It’s an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution but only a 60Hz refresh rate.
Compared to the previously launched S7220 5G, the new S7221 5G has a more premium finish, with a single rear camera and an auxiliary lens housed in a square module.
The camera details say “64MP Autofocus, F/1.179,” and it features a unique circular flash.
In the middle, you get the Philips logo. On the front, Philips has moved from a notch design to a punch-hole design, with the front selfie shooter, a 16MP sensor, housed in a single punch-hole at the center of the phone.
Under the hood, the Philips S7221 is powered by the latest budget-friendly Unisoc T8200 Octa-core 5G processor, based on TSMC’s 6 nm architecture, which supports multiple 5G n-bands, including N1, N3, N28, N41, N77, and N78.
Launched in November 2022, the chipset delivers solid, budget-friendly performance out of the box; on paper, it has achieved around 757199 points in the AnTuTu 11 benchmark.
According to Geekbench 6, the Unisoc T8200 chipset scored 885 points in single-core performance, 2392 in multi-core performance, and 2236 in GPU performance.
Under the hood, the Philips S7221 5G phone has a 5,700 mAh battery and supports standard 9V/2A charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in three colour options: Silver/Titanium Grey, Dark Blue/Navy, and Black (Bottom).
The phone lacks necessary ports, such as a dedicated headphone jack, but it does include the latest USB-C port.