Philips S7221 5G With Unisoc T8200, 64MP Camera Launched

Philips just released its newest 5G smartphone, the Philips S7221 5G, the successor to the S7220. It features a new premium design and upgraded specifications, including a larger IPS LCD, a new Unisoc 5G processor, and a 64MP rear camera setup, all housed in a modern form factor. Philips has been upgrading its smartphone lineup rather than focusing solely on feature phones and electronics.

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Key Highlights Philips just launched a successor to their Philips S7220, the Philips S7221 5G smartphone with a unique design and upgraded specs.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Unisoc T8200 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process.

The price details for the Philips S7221 5G have not been revealed yet. The phone will be available on Amazon.

Here is what you get with the all-new Philips S7221 5G smartphone.

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Philips S7221 5G – Specifications and Features

The phone has a premium design, with the camera housed in a square module on the rear and a larger display on the front.

The phone has a larger 6.67-inch display, one of the largest at this price. It’s an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution but only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Compared to the previously launched S7220 5G, the new S7221 5G has a more premium finish, with a single rear camera and an auxiliary lens housed in a square module.

The camera details say “64MP Autofocus, F/1.179,” and it features a unique circular flash.

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In the middle, you get the Philips logo. On the front, Philips has moved from a notch design to a punch-hole design, with the front selfie shooter, a 16MP sensor, housed in a single punch-hole at the center of the phone.