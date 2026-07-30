POCO M8 Power Hands-On Image shows All-new Dual-Camera

Poco’s upcoming M8 Power hands-on image surfaced online ahead of the August 4, 2026 launch. The smartphone flaunts a unique orange colour with a dual-camera housed in a circular module within a square module, giving it a premium look at a budget-friendly price. The phone appears to be getting a plastic chassis and will have a flat screen on the front.

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Key Highlights Poco M8 Power is set to launch on August 4, 2026.

Ahead of the official launch, we got some new, fresh hands-on images of the Poco M8 Power phone, which surfaced online, showing its unique design in its new orange colour.

The phone will be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor with a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:

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Poco M8 Power Hands-On Image Surfaces Online

As Poco prepares to launch the smartphone on August 4, we have a new hands-on image ahead of the launch showing how the phone will look in real life.

Poco M8 Power gets an iPhone 17 Pro-inspired orange colour option, with a plain rear design featuring a dual-camera housed in a circular module, which is again placed beneath another square module housing the flash and the Poco logo.

According to leaks, the phone will be built around a plastic chassis with a glossy finish, giving it a premium look for the budget-friendly price tag.

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