Google Pixel 11 Pro Design Teased: Pixel Glow First Look

Google Pixel 11 Pro will be unveiled at the Made by Google event scheduled for August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Google has teased the Pixel 11 Pro design officially. But the colours of the device are not visible. You can take a look above, and it confirms the frame’s design. There is a G branding at the center of the back. With this teaser, Google has continued the ‘Ask more of your phone’, campaign. The teaser puts spotlight on several AI (artificial intelligence) first party apps such as Maps, Gmail, Search, Gemini, and Photos.

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With the ‘Ask more of your phone’ campaign, Google is trying to highlight how AI can power your phone experience, and you can do more than what you initially believed with it. The design of the frame is the same as the previous generation. While there will be no major change in the design, we expect the Pixel 11 Pro to feature a faster chipset, and a more powerful set of camera sensors.

Google Pixel Glow

The Google ecosystem of apps are widely used by billions of users. Apps such as Gmail, Google Docs, Search and Calendar are some of the best applications from Google, and they are now powered by Gemini. One thing, which can be cool to see in the design is the Pixel Glow. Google has not confirmed this officially. But the teaser shows us that it is there. It is basically a light sensor which rotates in a pinwheel-like animation and is placed in the camera section.

We are not officially aware about when the Pixel Glow would light up. It looks like something which would come to life as and when the camera is recording, or may be when the AI (artificial intelligene) system is working. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming developments.