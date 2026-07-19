Google Pixel 11a to Get a Camera and Processor Upgrade
Google is working on a new phone codenamed Formosan, rumored to be the Pixel 11a. It is expected to feature a flagship-grade Tensor G6 chipset, up to LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 11a mid-range flagship should launch by Q1 2027.
Google is making headlines after announcing its new Pixel 11 flagship series, set to officially launch in the U.S. on August 12, 2026, and in India on August 13, 2026. Ahead of its launch, details of Google’s next A-series phone. According to leaks, Google is currently developing a smartphone codenamed “Formosan,” speculated to be the Pixel 11a.
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Key Highlights
Fresh leaks for the Google Pixel 11a surfaced online, hinting at a possible selfie camera upgrade and a new Tensor chipset.
With the new Tensor upgrade, we can expect improved efficiency and power, but Google seems to consider downgrading the battery capacity compared to the Pixel 10a.
Google is not planning to launch Pixel 11a soon. The phone is still under development with the codename Formosan.
Google Pixel 11a Renders Reveal New Tensor Chip and Upgraded Selfie Camera
Google has not said anything about the Pixel 11a yet, but tipsters have information on what Google is planning.
According to those tips, the Pixel 11a will get promising hardware upgrades, while the design will remain mostly the same as its predecessor, with the same matte plastic on the back and an aluminum frame surrounding the phone.
On the rear, we will get the same dual vertically housed cameras. Maybe it’s time for Google to consider a new design for their Pixel models!
The leaks indicate that the smartphone will pack a 6.30-inch 1080P display on the front with peak brightness of 3350 nits, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Regarding the display, Google is not making major changes this year compared to the Pixel 10a.
Many Pixel users reported network connectivity issues on previous Pixel devices, and Google is finally taking steps to improve network connectivity by switching from the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem used in the Pixel 10a to the new MediaTek M90 modem.
This modem promises peak download speeds of 12 Gbps and supports dual SIMs for simultaneous data streaming.
The modem is based on 3GPP Release 17, and MediaTek says it is also ready for Release 18, making it compatible with speeds close to 6G.
The modem supports both sub-6GHz and 5G mmWave frequencies, giving it an edge in network connectivity in non-ideal conditions.
Google will use the same Titan M3 security this year. Although reports suggest the Pixel 11a phone might see a battery downgrade from 5,100mAh to 4,900mAh due to a more efficient chipset, it won’t make much of a difference in battery life.
On the camera side, Google is working on an advanced selfie camera sensor codenamed “dokkaebi” that will support fast and secure Face unlock and include a mode to detect faces in low-light conditions.
Pixel 11a will get two new colours, Frost Purple and Fog Silver, alongside the existing Obsidian Black and Olive Green, which are already in the Pixel 10a colour catalogue.
On the software side, the Pixel 11a will run the latest Android 17 out of the box after launch.
Image Credits: TechieUltimatum and Saurav (X-Saurav_DJ47).
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FAQs
What is Google's Formosan codename?
Formosan is the reported internal codename for an upcoming Google smartphone believed to be the Pixel 11a.
What upgrades are expected on the Google Pixel 11a?
Leaks suggest the Pixel 11a may have an upgraded front camera, a new Google Tensor chipset, and improved performance over the Pixel 10a.
Will the Google Pixel 11a get a new Tensor processor?
According to recent leaks, the Pixel 11a will feature the new Tensor G6 processor and a Titan M3 security chipset.
When is the Google Pixel 11a expected to launch?
Google has not announced a launch date. Based on previous Pixel A-series launches, the Pixel 11a is expected in 2027.
Has Google officially confirmed the Pixel 11a?
As of now, the Google Pixel 11a is still in development, and we will get official confirmation by the end of 2026.