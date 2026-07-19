Google Pixel 11a to Get a Camera and Processor Upgrade

Google is making headlines after announcing its new Pixel 11 flagship series, set to officially launch in the U.S. on August 12, 2026, and in India on August 13, 2026. Ahead of its launch, details of Google’s next A-series phone. According to leaks, Google is currently developing a smartphone codenamed “Formosan,” speculated to be the Pixel 11a.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Fresh leaks for the Google Pixel 11a surfaced online, hinting at a possible selfie camera upgrade and a new Tensor chipset.

With the new Tensor upgrade, we can expect improved efficiency and power, but Google seems to consider downgrading the battery capacity compared to the Pixel 10a.

Google is not planning to launch Pixel 11a soon. The phone is still under development with the codename Formosan.

Although the Pixel 11a won’t launch alongside the flagship Pixel 11 series in August, Google is expected to confirm its launch by the end of 2026.

Also Read: Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Series August Launch Confirmed

Google Pixel 11a Renders Reveal New Tensor Chip and Upgraded Selfie Camera

Google has not said anything about the Pixel 11a yet, but tipsters have information on what Google is planning.

According to those tips, the Pixel 11a will get promising hardware upgrades, while the design will remain mostly the same as its predecessor, with the same matte plastic on the back and an aluminum frame surrounding the phone.

On the rear, we will get the same dual vertically housed cameras. Maybe it’s time for Google to consider a new design for their Pixel models!

The leaks indicate that the smartphone will pack a 6.30-inch 1080P display on the front with peak brightness of 3350 nits, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.