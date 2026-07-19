Samsung Aims to Produce 2.8 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung’s upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be based on the new golden 4:3 ratio. According to leaks, Samsung has restructured production with its supply chain partners to produce over 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which is speculated to be renamed and launched as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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Key Highlights Samsung will produce 2.8 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra this year.

Samsung is betting on its wider Ultra foldable phone.

The new Galaxy Fold Ultra is expected to launch on July 22, 2026.

The production count is expected to surpass those of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, suggesting Samsung is betting on its new Ultra phone this year.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Samsung Targets 2.8 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Production

Ahead of the launch event, Samsung is preparing for a spike in demand and focusing on the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 models, especially the new Ultra model, which is set to launch on July 22, 2026, through the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung Electronics is restructuring its production lineup and plans to produce around 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, a wide foldable phone with passport-like dimensions.

Other models, like the Galaxy Z Flip 8, are expected to have 1.5 million units produced by the end of this year.

Also Read: Samsung CEO Tells Why Galaxy Z Fold 8 Will Have Different Form Factor