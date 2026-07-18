Reliance Jio’s AirFiber subscriber base crossed 14 million at the end of the first quarter of FY2026-27, driving most of the company’s fixed broadband additions.

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Key Highlights JioAirFiber crossed 14 million subscribers, contributing over 75% of Jio's 8.6 million fixed broadband additions in the past 12 months.

Jio's total fixed broadband base reached 28.6 million, giving the company a 43%+ market share in the segment.

Jio added 8.9 million mobile subscribers in Q1 FY27, taking its total user base to 533.3 million, while 5G subscribers reached 285 million.

Jio’s total fixed broadband base reached 28.6 million as of June 2026, according to the financial and operational results released by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Over the last 12 months, the company added approximately 8.6 million fixed broadband subscribers.

JioAirFiber accounted for more than 75 percent of these additions. Based on the figures disclosed by Reliance, AirFiber contributed more than 6.45 million to the company’s fixed broadband net additions during the period.

Jio Claims Over 43 Percent Market Share

Reliance said Jio had secured a market share of more than 43 percent in fixed broadband. This total includes customers connected through JioFiber and the JioAirFiber fixed wireless service.

The company attributed its expansion in fixed broadband to its proprietary fixed wireless technology stack. It also described Jio’s additions across 5G and fixed broadband as industry-leading, with more than 73 million 5G users and 8.6 million fixed broadband subscribers added over the last 12 months.

JioAirFiber accounted for more than three-fourths of the broadband additions recorded during this period. As a result, its base of more than 14 million subscribers now represents nearly half of Jio’s total fixed broadband customer base of 28.6 million.