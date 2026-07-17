ASUS Pad T3201 with OLED Panel Teased Ahead of Launch

Asus India announced a new tablet called the Asus Pad T3201 with an OLED panel and sleek design. It features a powerful MediaTek chipset, faster RAM, and storage. Asus also focused on making the Pad a good multimedia experience with Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. The new Pad will go on sale August 3, 2026. Let’s delve into the specifications, features, and what Asus has for us.
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Key Highlights
ASUS Pad T3201 teased ahead of launch, giving a glimpse of its new 12.2-inch OLED panel with Dolby Atmos support.
ASUS Pad 2026 offers solid specifications, including a MediaTek chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
Asus is yet to announce the pricing of its new tablet.
For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. However, using an older processor, the Asus Pad T3201 lacks LTE and 5G support.
The Asus tablet has 4 speakers and Dolby Atmos 360-degree support. With a good display and audio setup, the Asus Pad 2026 is a solid choice for multimedia consumption.
On the back, we get a 13MP single camera, and on the front, a 5MP selfie shooter.
It has a 9,000mAh battery that supports fast 45W charging, promising 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes.
Asus is including a Protective Folio case in the box, offering four modes for placing your Asus Pad. It comes in a slim 6.55mm lightweight body weighing around 523g.
On the software side, the Asus Pad T3201 runs the latest Android 16 out of the box. It offers features like Circle to Search and Asus’s GlideX file-sharing app, enabling seamless data sharing across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS via USB or Wi-Fi.
Asus has not yet confirmed the software update policy for the Asus Pad T3201.
ASUS Pad T3201 – Price and Availability
The Asus Pad T3201 will launch on August 6, 2026, and will be sold in two memory configurations: 128GB and 256GB.
Asus has kept pricing under wraps. We may get an update in the coming weeks.
Opinion: Is ASUS Pad T3201 Worth Waiting for?
Asus Pad T3201 offers solid specifications. Asus is marketing it as the next productivity king, posing strong competition to the recently launched Moto Pad 70 Pro and OnePlus Pad 4.
However, the tablet offers solid multimedia specs, with a larger OLED panel and support for the Dolby Atmos 360-degree audio system.
Are you excited for the upcoming Asus Pad 2026?
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FAQs
When will the ASUS Pad T3201 launch?
Asus India confirmed that the Pad T3201 will officially launch on August 6, 2026.
What display does the ASUS Pad T3201 feature?
Asus Pad T3201 offers a 12.2-inch DCI-P3 100% OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Does the ASUS Pad T3201 support a stylus?
Asus Pad T3021 2026 supports all Asus 2.0 and above stylus models
What software does the ASUS Pad T3201 run?
The ASUS Pad T3201 runs Android 16 and includes features like Circle to Search and the GlideX cross-device file-sharing app.
Does the ASUS Pad T3201 support 5G or LTE?
No. The Asus Pad T3201 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 but does not offer LTE or 5G connectivity.