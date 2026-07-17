ASUS Pad T3201 with OLED Panel Teased Ahead of Launch

Asus India announced a new tablet called the Asus Pad T3201 with an OLED panel and sleek design. It features a powerful MediaTek chipset, faster RAM, and storage. Asus also focused on making the Pad a good multimedia experience with Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. The new Pad will go on sale August 3, 2026. Let’s delve into the specifications, features, and what Asus has for us.

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Key Highlights

  • ASUS Pad T3201 teased ahead of launch, giving a glimpse of its new 12.2-inch OLED panel with Dolby Atmos support.
  • ASUS Pad 2026 offers solid specifications, including a MediaTek chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
  • Asus is yet to announce the pricing of its new tablet.

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ASUS Pad T3201 Launch Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

asus pad t3201 with oled panel dolby atmos specification and features

The Asus Pad features a fiberglass finish on the rear, with a single camera in the top-left corner within a square module.

Starting with the display, the Asus Pad T3201 comes with a 12.2-inch OLED panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.8K resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate support.

The Asus Pad 2026 also offers 100% DCI-P3 support, a digital cinema standard needed for watching and shooting movies. With this, the Pad will offer 100% accurate RAW colors as originally shot.

The tablet also supports a Stylus pen.

Under the hood, we get a 4nm-2based MediaTek chip, the D8300 SoC, released back in 2023, which comes with a Mali G615 MP6 GPU.

Despite being an older chipset, the processor offers a decent Antutu score of 1600704. In Geekbench, it scored around 1375 for single-core and 4217 for multi-core, which is good for the price.