IMC 2026: Ericsson Scales Up AI-Ready Antenna Manufacturing in India

Ericsson said it has reached a new milestone in antenna manufacturing in India, producing more than 15,000 antennas and 25 million components since July 2025 through its expanding local ecosystem. Antennas manufactured in India are being exported to Europe and other global markets, strengthening the country’s role in Ericsson’s global engineering, manufacturing and supply network, according to an official release dated October 7, 2026.

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Ericsson Expands India’s Role in Global Antenna Supply Chain

The milestone follows Ericsson’s launch of its first export-ready antennas manufactured in India in 2025. Since then, the company has expanded its local capabilities across component sourcing, engineering, manufacturing and exports to serve customers in India and overseas markets.

Ericsson said, “As mobile networks evolve toward 5G Standalone, AI-driven operations and future network architectures, antennas play an increasingly important role in unlocking network performance.” Ericsson Antenna System designs solutions for network impact, helping communications service providers improve coverage and capacity, strengthen uplink performance, use spectrum more efficiently, and reduce network energy consumption.

Local Ecosystem Grows Across Sourcing, Engineering and Manufacturing

“Producing more than 15,000 antennas in India is an important milestone and is a step in a much longer journey. We are building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem that combines local sourcing and manufacturing with Ericsson’s global engineering capabilities,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System.

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He added, “As networks become more intelligent and programmable, antenna performance will be increasingly important in getting the most from spectrum, sites and network investments. Expanding these capabilities in India strengthens both our ability to serve customers locally and India’s contribution to Ericsson’s global operations.”