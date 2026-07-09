FIFA WC26: Jio Launches Rs 798 Data Sachet for Broadband Users

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 798 World Cup Football Pack for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026. The new broadband data sachet is already live on Jio‘s website and other digital platforms, allowing eligible users to subscribe to the pack. The data sachet is designed to offer additional high-speed data for streaming matches and other online activities without requiring users to change their existing broadband plans.

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Reference: Jio Launches Rs 798 Football Pass Data Pack With ZEE5 Subscription

Jio Rs 798 World Cup Football Pack

The Rs 798 World Cup Football Pack comes with 40GB of high-speed data at up to 100 Mbps and is valid for 40 days. In addition to the data benefit, subscribers will receive a three-month Zee5 FIFA WC26 + All Access subscription. The OTT benefit will be delivered through a coupon code that users can redeem via the MyJio app under Coupons > My Winning, enabling access to live FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and other content on Zee5.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio and Vi Launch Rs 798 Prepaid Data Pack with ZEE5, FIFA World Cup 2026 Access

Other Jio Data Sachets for Broadband Users

Jio also offers other broadband data sachets, including the Rs 555 and Rs 1,555 add-on packs. These packs remain valid until the subscriber’s current billing cycle and provide 1,000GB and 3,000GB of additional data, respectively, at the speed of the user’s active base broadband plan. After the bundled data is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps. Both add-on packs are data-only and do not include voice calling benefits.