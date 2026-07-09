Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Narzo 100x 5G. The device is promised to come with the segment’s largest battery. The launch date is confirmed, but so is the battery capacity. Along with this, Realme has also confirmed the chipset that will power this smartphone. The Narzo 100x 5G should be ideally priced under Rs 30,000, even with rising costs. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details about the device.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Launch Date

Realme Narzo 100x 5G will launch in India on July 15, 2026. The device will feature an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The company has claimed that it will be the segment’s largest battery. Further, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is a 5G chipset. It is built on the 6nm proceess and has up to 14GB of Dynamic RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will come with built-in Gemini Live, realme UI 7.0, and a host of intelligence features including AI Assistant for Notes, AI Eraser, AI-powered Portrait Lighting, and AI Pulse Light.

The Pulse lighting will come with nine colour options and five speed settings. The design of the phone has also been confirmed. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G appears to come with three cameras at the rear. It is going to be available in two colour options – Orange and Black. More details about the phone are yet to come. But with the launch so close, we expect that Realme will reveal more details about the display, the camera, and other things. This phone will come and likely compete with the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, OnePlus N6 5G, Nothing Phone 4b, and more which recently launched for the Indian market. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details about this phone.