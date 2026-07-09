Noise REP Band Launched in India: Price and Features

Noise has launched a new fitness gear in India. It is called the REP Band. It looks exactly like what a Whoop band is, or now, a Google Fitbit Air is. The trend for such health products is growing, because their major attraction is no screen. With no screen, there is no distraction. This helps users to stay on track with their fitness goals, and also be able to be productive in the rest of their day. The REP Band includes automatic workout detection, Bluetooth connectivity, and water resistance. The pre-bookings for the product have now started. Here’s what you need to know about the price and features of the product.

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Noise REP Band Price in India

Noise REP Band has launched in India at a special introductory price of Rs 9,999. The company has said that customers who pre-book the product will get it at this price. It will be available in the following colours – Classic Black, Orange, Navy Blue, and Sand Beige. The pre-bookings for the product can be done directly from the website of Noise, Amazon, and Flipkart. The regular sale date or offers are yet to be announced by the company.

Noise REP Band Specifications in India

Noise REP Band will come equipped with a multi-photodiode and multi-LED optical heart rate sensor comprising four photodiodes, four green LEDs, and multi-wavelength green, red and infrared LEDs. The company has said that the optical system of the product has been caliberated for Fitzpatrick skin types II through VI to improve performance across different skin tones.

The new Noise REP band also features a 6-axis motion sensor with a three-axis accelerometer and three-axis gyroscope. If you start activities such as walking, running, cycling, or elliptical training, it will be able to detect that automatically. The product pairs with the NoiseFit companion app on Android and iOS, where users can access AI-generated daily health highlights. The product is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, and it carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating and weighs 27 grams.