Realme has launched a limited edition Realme 16 Pro 5G in collaboration with the Harry Potter franchise and Warner Bros. The phone gets a Harry Potter-themed UI 7.0 skin, while the specifications remain the same. For this edition, you will pay a premium of Rs 62,999, placing it in the premium smartphone category. Reports suggest it sold out within 24 hours, and here are the top 5 features you get with the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter phone for Rs 63K in India.

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Key Highlights Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Phone officially went on sale in India and went out of stock in just 24 hours.

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition phones come with 3 major features: Harry Potter-themed packaging, a new UI, and a Sorting Hat-inspired initial setup.

Realme 16 Pro’s new Harry Potter/Hogwarts setup is selling for Rs 62,999.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Phone Goes on Sale In India For Rs 63K – 3 Features You Get

The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition goes on sale in 2026, following last year’s Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition. Here is what you get with the new Harry Potter phone.

Also Read: Poco X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4s 5G: Which Phone is Better?

1. Specific Harry Potter-Themed Packaging

You get a completely new package, built differently, including a leather casing with a brownish finish, a charger, charging cables, and a brown case. If you want a two-tone look without a case, you get a Harry Potter-themed finish with “Hogwarts” written on it, plus a golden railing finish inside to make it feel like a Gryffindor phone.