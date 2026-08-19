Vivo T5 Pro 5G Gets Yet Another Price Hike in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G, a powerful T series phone from Vivo, has received multiple price hikes throughout this year. It is not just Vivo, but many other brands increasing the price of their devices. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G, however, after multiple hikes, is now so expensive that it may not look like good value to the users. There are multiple memory variants, and one variant, now reportedly costs about Rs 70,000. What is worth noting is that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G was launched just a few months back in the country. Let us take a look at the price of the new variants.

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Vivo T5 Pro 5G New Hiked Price in India

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is avaialble in India in three memory variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. These variants launched for Rs 29999, Rs 33999, and Rs 39999. However, after the latest price revision, the price has now reached Rs 41,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 46,999. Lastly, there is the most expensive variant which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 69,999.

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Vivo T5 Pro 5G has become super expensive in India after these price revisions. It looks like the better time to buy this phone was earlier when it had just launched. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G does not even pack a flagship chipset. At this price range, you will get so many other devices with more powerful chips and specifications.