Google Pixel 11 Upgrade Program: Get a New Pixel Every Year

Google has extended the Pixel Upgrade Program with the Pixel 11 series. It was earlier introduced with the Pixel 10 series, in late 2025. Now this has been further extended to new phones. The Pixel 11 series was recently launched in India. This time, the price has gone up slightly, but even the base memory variant is now 256GB, instead of 128GB. The Google Pixel 11 series purchasers, will get to upgrade to a new Pixel device every year, at a very minimal cost. The ownership cost goes down signficantly with this. So how does the Google Pixel 11 Upgrade Program work? Let’s find out.

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Google Pixel 11 Upgrade Program

Google Pixel 11 Upgrade Program lets users buy a new Pixel 11 at no-cost EMI of up to 24 months. This means roughly just Rs 4,000 every month. After just 9 EMIs, users will get the option to get upgrade with to Pixel device, and will get an assured buyback value of up to 62.5%. So basically, you get the new Pixel device at a very low cost.

In fact, there is an annual upgrade option here, wherein the user can upgrade to a new generation Pixel device without selling their existing device. Google Pixel 11 buyers will also get free access to Google AI Pro subscription, Google Health Premium, and YouTube Premium. But this is not for lifetime. It is for just a few months.

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Google Pixel 11 series features the latest Tensor G6 chipset, and the Titan M3 chipset for security. There are several new Pixel 11 series devices including the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All of these phones are now available in India for users to purchase. Very soon, we will come out with the full review and first impressions on the device. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in India and around the globe.