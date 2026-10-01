Facebook is giving its Groups experience a home with Forum, a standalone app designed around community conversations and recommendations. The app also introduces an AI- Ask feature that can search discussions across Facebook Groups.

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Key Highlights Meta introduces standalone Forum app for Facebook Groups.

AI-powered Ask searches conversations for community-based answers.

Forum adds topic discovery and member recognition features.

Facebook Launches Forum App With AI-Powered Groups

Meta has introduced Forum, an app built around Facebook Groups, to make community conversations easier to discover and navigate. The app brings users’ existing Facebook Groups into an experience while adding discovery and AI-powered features.

Forum is designed for people who primarily use Facebook to participate in communities and exchange information. Users can log in with their Facebook accounts. Users can access their existing groups and discover other communities based on their interests. Meta says Forum is currently available for download in the US on iOS and Android.

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One addition is Ask, an AI-powered feature that surfaces relevant posts and comments from Facebook Groups. Instead of manually searching through multiple discussions, users can ask questions and receive answers based on conversations and experiences shared by community members. Ask can also surface discussions from public groups that users have not joined.

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Meta is testing Ask for recommendation-oriented queries, such as comparing products, selecting gifts or finding books to read. Users can move from an AI-generated response directly into the underlying group conversation, allowing them to see the discussions behind the information.