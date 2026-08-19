Realme P4s 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India namely P4s. Realme P4s 5G launch date for India has also been confirmed. The launch is in August 2026 only. Realme has also confirmed many other specifications about this phone ahead of the launch. We know details such as the chipset, the battery size, the display, and more. Realme P4s 5G will join the existing Realme P4 lineup of devices. The phone will have a 50MP dual-AI camera setup at the rear. Let us take a look at the details which are already confirmed by the brand along with the launch date.

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Realme P4s 5G India Launch Date and Confirmed Details

Realme P4s 5G is confirmed to launch in India on August 26, 12 PM IST. This means that we are just a few days away from the launch. The Realme P4s 5G is now confirmed to come in two colours – Green and Beige Brown. It will be available for purchase via the official website of Realme India and Flipkart.

The Realme P4s 5G will come with a Samsung M14 display panel and support 144Hz refresh rate along with support for 1272 x 2772 pixels. The device is claimed to support peak brightness of 6500nits along with HDR10+ and Netflix HDR certification. The phone is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC along with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip. The Realme P4s 5G will come with a 50MP dual-AI camera setup with OIS (optical image stabilisation). It will come with an IP66 + IP68 + Ip69 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme P4s 5G is confirmed to pack a 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It is said to launch in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming tech developments.