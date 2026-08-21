iQOO has a New Gaming Tablet Loading with the Most Powerful Qualcomm Chip

iQOO, a Chinese technology company, will soon launch a new tablet. The rumours are that this tablet will come with the most powerful chipset in the market. We are talking about a new upcoming Qualcomm chip, which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. What is more is that this tablet is also supposed to come with active cooling. Thus, activities such as gaming will become super cool with this tablet. Note that this information has not been shared by iQOO itself.

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iQOO New Powerful Tablet with Qualcomm Chip

The upcoming iQOO tablet has been tipped by a popular and credible tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). With active cooling, tasks such as gaming will be very smooth with this tablet. What is worth noting here is that the tipped chipset, which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro has not even been released officially yet. Qualcomm is expected to announce this chipset at its global flagship event in September.

What is more is that iQOO is also expected to use this same chipset on the upcoming iQOO 16. Thus, this tablet will come in the second half of the year, after Qualcomm has unveiled this chipset. iQOO had recently introduced a tablet, which was the iQOO Pad 6 Pro. It features a 13.2-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

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With the new powerful chipset, iQOO and its tablet game will become very competitive. iQOO will likely launch this tablet first in the China market. We are not sure if it will make it to the global market. In India, at least, iQOO does not focus much on selling other products apart from phones and earphones.