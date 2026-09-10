iOS 27 Release Date Announced

Apple has announced the official release date of the iOS 27. The iOS 27 is the next generation software from the company. It is already available in the market, but in beta version. The stable rollout for the iOS 27 will start soon, and Apple has now confirmed the release date for the same. The iPhone 18 Pro models will be the first devices to run the stable iOS 27 out of the box. As for the other iPhones, they will start getting it in just a few days. Alongside confirming the rollout date for teh iOS 27, Apple has also confirmed the devices which will get it. Let us take a look.

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iOS 27 Release Date Globally

iOS 27 has been confirmed to release globally for iPhones on September 14, 2026. To check if you have received the update in a few days, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update. The list of devices which will get the iOS 27 are: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

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iOS 27 Features to Know

iOS 27 builds upon the Liquid Glass design aesthetic. One of the cool features about the new iPhone software will be that it will come with iPhone Handoff. It lets you use the same numbers on different iPhones. Siri AI is also introduced with this new generation iOS, but it will only be limited to people on the iCloud+ plans. iOS 27 also works on the AirDrop experience, making it signficantly faster than before. Further, now, users will be able to launch Siri as a standlone app.