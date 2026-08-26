Infinix, will soon launch a new smartphone for the Indian market. The device has now been confirmed by the brand. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will launch in several colours and the design of the phone has been revealed by the brand. A microsite has confirmed the launch date of the phone for the Indian market. The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart, something which was already confirmed. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has already launched for select global markets. The Indian variant could be slightly different, however.

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Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Date

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will launch in India on September 4, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It will be sold through Flipkart. It will be available exclusively in India through the e-commerce platform only. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will be sold in different colours including Mirage Green, Dive Blue, Silk Glow Purple, and Thermo Orange. These colours all have their unique functionalities. For example, the Thermo Orange will have a back which will change as the temperature moves up and down.

Some details have also been confirmed after the listing on Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will launch in India with a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The real panel will feature Active Matrix Cube, or AMC, a customisable LED display which can show notifications and other visual effects.

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The global version of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will be available with a 5600mAh battery or a 6000mAh battery, depending on the kind of market. We expect a similar range to be featured in India as well. The fast-charging support is 45W. We expect the brand to keep teasing the product details ahead of the launch, which is just a few days from here. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details.