Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Prices Hiked in India

Samsung, for the first time, has raised the prices of the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G in India. Both phones are prominent A series devices for the brand. The Galaxy A37 5G is priced lower than the Galaxy A57 5G. The prices have gone up for these two phones for the first time in India. Some devices have already received several price hikes in the country. But since the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G have received a price hike of up to Rs 5,000. With this initial price increase, more hikes could be around the corner. Let us take a look at the price of these variants now.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G launched in India in three memory variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 41,999, Rs 47,999, and Rs 52,999, respectively. Now, this has gone up to Rs 43,999, Rs 50,499, and Rs 57,999. Then there is the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G which launched in two memory variants as well with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 56,999 and Rs 62,499. But now the price has jumped to Rs 59,999 and Rs 67,499.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

What is good about the Galaxy A37 5G from Samsung is that it comes with six OS upgrades and six years of security patches. There is One UI, which integrates AI (artificial intelligence) features seamlessly. The Galaxy A37 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the Galaxy A57 5G is powered by the Exynos 1680 SoC. This phone is going to come with seven years of OS upgrades. So that is one year more than the Galaxy A37 5G, which is pretty cool. However, if you are purely looking from the price angle, then there are of course better options available for the users. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments and new launches in India.