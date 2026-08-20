Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Launch Date Confirmed by Samsung

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, is soon going to launch a new phone in the Galaxy S26 series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G is expected to be launched in the coming days. Samsung has announced a new launch event in August 2026 for a new Galaxy S26 series phone. While the company has not named a new phone, it will still most likely be the Galaxy S26 FE 5G. Rumours have already been circulating about this device online. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G was earlier said to be introduced somewhere around September 2026. But now, the company has announced that the launch event for this phone will be in August 2026.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Launch Date

Samsung has confirmed a new upcoming Galaxy S26 series device on August 27, 2026. There will be a virtual launch event which will be streamed live directly from Samsung’s official website. Note that this is not an India exclusive launch. But in India, the launch event will be livestreamed at 5:30 PM IST.

Samsung has not explicitly said that it will be the Galaxy S26 FE 5G, but it is most definitely expected that it will be this device only. Samsung will likely push the device with Android 17 based One UI 9. This new software has been revaled by Samsung on the newly launched foldables including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

According to reports surfacing online, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with support for 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display further supports a maximum brightness of 1900nits. Under the hood, the device could pack the Exynos 2500 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.