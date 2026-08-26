Mac mini Launched with M6, M5 Pro Chipset

Apple has silently announced the new and updated Mac mini with the M6 and M5 Pro chips. These new chips will offer more power and better efficiency. The Mac mini has been one of the most loved Apple products over the years because of its portable nature. One can literally carry all the power with them anywhere they are going very conveniently.

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With the M6 chip, the Mac Mini can now deliver up to 4x faster AI (artificial intelligence) performance, 2x faster storage and graphics, and 40% faster CPU performance. When it comes to agentic AI workflows, everyday productivity will shoot up higher. When it comes to the M5 Pro chip, the Mac mini delivers even more pro-level performance to easily handle demanding projects, from video production to game development.

Mac mini M6, M5 Pro Price in India

Mac mini M6 and M5 Pro are both available for pre-orders in India. The Mac mini M6 is available in several different RAM and internal storage variants. The base variant comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 99,900. Then there is a Mac mini with the M5 Pro chipset. The Mac mini with M5 pro chip comes with a base 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet support is priced at Rs 2,09,900.

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Both the new Mac mini models come with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It comes with upgraded 2.5Gb Ethernet, with a 10Gb option available as well.