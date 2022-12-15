Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Hyderabad Metro, Railway Stations and Bus Terminals

Bharti Airtel has been expanding the reach of its 5G networks fast in India. The telco has already reached 13 cities with its 5G networks and is continuously working to cover the entire cities it has already launched 5G in. Airtel has just announced that it has expanded the reach of its 5G in Hyderabad in key locations and transport hubs, including the metro rail, railway stations, and the bus terminal. Airtel said that Hyderabadis can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity when travelling through the metro rail. Customers can also enjoy the blazing fast 5G speeds of Airtel in the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations along with the Imlibun bus spot, Telangana's biggest inter-state bus terminal (ISBT).

Airtel 5G Locations in Hyderabad

Apart from the railway stations and the bus terminal mentioned above, Airtel's 5G is available in the following locations of Hyderabad - Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Bowenplly, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kupatpally, Miyapur etc. The telco will cover more parts of the city in the coming days.

Airtel's 5G is available in 13 cities now - Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Panipat, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Gurugram, Patna and Guwahati.

Airtel users don't need to do anything if they already own a 5G-enabled smartphone with a 4G SIM card. If they are under the 5G coverage zone of Bharti Airtel, they will be automatically shifted to the 5G network of the telco. Even the iPhones in India now support Airtel's 5G if they are updated to the iOS 16.2 version.

Shivan Bhargava, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the city that will touch lives of millions of commuters every day as they commute using different modes of transport."