Airtel, Tech Mahindra to Deploy Private 5G at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Managers at the manufacturing facility can now undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel because of the low latency and high bandwidth that 5G brings to the table, resulting in reduced turn-around time for an operation. In addition to this, the computerised vision-based inspection is now completely automated, which results in improved paint quality.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has partnered with Tech Mahindra, an IT and consulting company, to deploy private 5G at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility.
  • This has made the Chakan facility of Mahindra, India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing plant.
  • Airtel is spearheading the rollout of 5G in India.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has partnered with Tech Mahindra, an IT and consulting company, to deploy private 5G at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility. This has made the Chakan facility of Mahindra, India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing plant. The '5G for Business' or '5G for Enterprise' solution deployed by the companies has significantly enhanced Chakan's network connectivity which has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing.

A release said that managers at the manufacturing facility can now undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel because of the low latency and high bandwidth that 5G brings to the table, resulting in reduced turn-around time for an operation. In addition to this, the computerised vision-based inspection is now completely automated, which results in improved paint quality.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said, "Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India’s first 5G enabled Auto Manufacturing Unit."

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "5G roll-out has revolutionalized the world of internet, ushering a new era of connectivity, communication, and collaboration. Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions."

