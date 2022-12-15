Nokia C31 Launched in India: Priced Under Rs 10000

Nokia C31, a new smartphone in India, has been launched by HMD Global. Nokia C31 is yet another affordable device from the company. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear and a huge display at the front with a water-drop notch housing the selfie sensor. The device is powered by an unknown octa-core processor and can support a standard charging speed of 10W. The device is meant for consumers looking for an affordable 4G smartphone from a non-Chinese company in India. Let's take a look at the price and the complete list of specifications of the Nokia C31.

Nokia C31 Price in India

The Nokia C31 has launched in India for a price of Rs 9999. This is the base variant which will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There's one more variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999. It will be available for users in Mint, Charcoal, and Cyan colour variants. It will soon be available for purchase via e-commerce channels and offline retail channels of the company.

Nokia C31 Specifications

The Nokia C31 has launched in India with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an octa-core chipset having 4X Cortex A55 clocked at 1.6 GHz, and 4X Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz performance cores.

In the camera department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, users get a 5MP sensor at the front, which is housed in a waterdrop notch. The device packs a massive 5050mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It also has a 3.2mm audio jack and Bluetooth 4.2 support. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box.