7 Must-Watch Animation Shows Available on OTT

Animated television has typically been associated with children's programming. However, more and more adults have started to watch these series during the past few years. Viewers now frequently watch programs like The Simpsons, South Park, and Rick and Morty.

So, if you enjoy watching animated television, here are seven programs you should check out.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is one of the most-watched animated series among adults. The series, which had a total of six seasons and aired from 2014 to 2020, is wonderfully dark and comes with in-depth analysis. As viewers get to learn more about the series' main character through time, it's fascinating to watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Close Enough

In the television sitcom Close Enough, a couple tries to navigate the change from their twenties to their thirties. They manage all of this while caring for their daughter and interacting with odd people. One of the best examples of adulting is this. It offers an intriguing perspective on how a couple tries to maintain their youth as they age.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack was the first animation many people who were born in the early 2000s ever saw. It is, without a doubt, the best-animated series on Cartoon Network, demonstrating the incredible vision and style of Genndy Tartakovsky as he led us through some intense action scenes while also incorporating dark imagery. It would be accurate to describe it as the most maturely produced content for Cartoon Network.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is one of the best television programs that even adults can enjoy. It features unapologetic fun and some nerdy science-fiction expertise. The animated program, which debuted in 2013, is still airing new episodes today. Its use of humour and crazy sci-fi adventures to produce a show with a modern theme makes it one of the best shows.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu

Undone

In addition to having a compelling, character-driven plot, this animated series on Prime Video is also visually spectacular. Everything about it is relevant and relatable. In the television series Undone, a daughter leads the audience on a quest to learn the truth behind her father's passing. This excursion advances the main character's thoughts about discovery and personal development.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

South Park

South Park must always be mentioned on any list of popular cartoon series. The first animated film by Matt Stone and Trey Parker debuted in 1997.

It has established itself as one of the most recognisable adult-targeted animated programs with bawdy humour. Adults still enjoy watching South Park even after all these years.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

The Simpsons

There is absolutely no need to introduce Matt Groening's creation. It has been enthralling viewers for decades and is the longest-running American animated series for adults.

For their outrageous pranks, the Simpsons family is well-known. The father-and-son team of Homer and Bart are the most adored characters among the show's main cast of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Family Guy

Family Guy is one of the most fun TV shows for adults available globally right now. Peter Griffin, the lead character of the show, tries to navigate through life and problems while being an important part of his family.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar