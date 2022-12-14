Netflix ISP Speed Index for India Oct 2022: Airtel, Tata Play Fiber and More on Top

Netflix, a leading online streaming platform, also analyses internet service providers (ISPs) services to determine which companies are offering the best experience to users for watching content online. The platform regularly updates its list for the Indian market, which includes many major ISPs offering their services. A total of 17 ISPs were included in the Netflix ISP Speed Index list for India in October 2022. In October, 10 companies were at the top rank of the list, while seven were ranked downwards. Netflix ISP Speed Index had four ranks during the month. The first rank was for 3.6 Mbps speed, and then in a descending manner, the other ranks were for 3.4 Mbps, 3.2 Mbps and 2.8 Mbps.

Let's take a look at the names which were at the top during the month.

Rank 1: 3.6 Mbps

Netflix included 10 different ISPs in its rank 1 category of 3.6 Mbps in October's ISP Speed Index. The companies that were included in this list were - Airtel, Alliance Broadband, Tata Play Fiber, Spectra, Jio Giga Fiber, Hathway, Excitel Broadband, D-VoiS, Atria Convergence Technologies, and 7 Star Digital.

Rank 2: 3.4 Mbps

In the rank 2 category, there were four companies, including GTPL, Syscon Infoway, You Broadband, and One Broadband.

Rank 3: 3.2 Mbps

In the rank 3 category with 3.2 Mbps, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Tikona were included.

Rank 4: 2.8 Mbps

In the rank 4 category, MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) was the sole entity with a 2.8 Mbps score.