Excitel Broadband OTT Packs Start at Rs 30 Per Month Only

Excitel Broadband, one of the fastest-growing fiber broadband companies in India, is now offering four OTT (Over-the-Top) packs to consumers, which start at only Rs 30 per month. Excitel doesn't bundle these OTT packs for users free of cost. Users need to pay extra if they want the OTT packs of Excitel paired with the broadband plan they are going for. Note that Excitel only offers the OTT packs with the 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps plans. The company says that it is connected to over 8,50,000 homes and is growing fast. Let's take a look at the four OTT packs on offer from the company.

Excitel OTT Add-on Packs Applicable on 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps Plans

The base plan starts at Rs 30 per month, followed by the Rs 60, Rs 100 and Rs 200 per month plans. All of these OTT add-on packs from Excitel Broadband can only be bundled with high-speed broadband plans, which come with 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps speeds.

Excitel Rs 30/Month OTT Pack - The Rs 30 per month OTT add-on pack from Excitel offers EpicON, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, ALTBalaji, and PlayboxTV subscriptions.

Excitel Rs 60/Month OTT Pack - The Rs 60 per month OTT add-on pack from Excitel offers ZEE5, SonyLIV and PlayboxTV subscriptions.

Excitel Rs 100/Month OTT Pack - The Rs 100 per month OTT add-on pack from Excitel offers ZEE5, SonyLIV, EpicON, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, ALTBalaji, and PlayboxTV subscriptions.

Excitel Rs 200/Month OTT Pack - The Rs 200 per month OTT add-on pack from Excitel offers ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, EpicON, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, ALTBalaji, and PlayboxTV subscriptions.

None of the prices mentioned here includes GST. These are the four packs that you can purchase from Excitel Broadband. If you are in the 100 Mbps or 200 Mbps speed category, then these plans are not meant for you. Let us know your thoughts about these plans from Excitel Broadband in the comments below.