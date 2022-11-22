Airtel Rs 155 Plan Benefits and Can it be the Perfect Minimum Recharge Offer

Bharti Airtel has removed all the prepaid plans offering voice calling and SMS benefits under Rs 155 from two of its circles. The base plan now is the Rs 155 plan. If you are wondering whether this is a new plan, well, then you should know that it is not. The Rs 155 plan from Airtel would be an expensive option for consumers who were mainly recharging with the Rs 99 plan. This would be a 57% jump in the spending for users on the Rs 99 plan. The customers would definitely be bummed about this. Even the users who were keeping their Airtel SIM card as the secondary option would not be able to recharge with a peaceful conscious anymore as the cost of keeping the SIM active would go up significantly. The two circles where Airtel has implemented this tariff hike are Haryana and Odisha. Let's look at the Rs 155 prepaid plan from Airtel and determine whether it can be the perfect minimum recharge offer for the customers.

Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan: Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 155 prepaid plan with a short validity of 24 days. It is worth noting that the Rs 99 plan from Airtel comes with 28 days of validity. So, while the users would be spending more money, their service validity would be cut short for the plan. Then the user will be entitled to get 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of the plan would include free Wynk Music and Hellotunes.

Will Rs 155 Prepaid Plan be Good Enough for Customers as Base Prepaid Plan

Airtel would make it immensely costly for users on the Rs 99 plan to keep their SIM active for Rs 155. Further, the lower validity period would add to the pain of the consumers. While the plan does offer unlimited voice calling benefit and SMSes, it is worth thinking over if customers actually want that! So while Airtel's Rs 155 plan comes with lesser validity at a steeper cost, the consumer will have no other option but to recharge with the plans available. Or the customer can also look towards Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 99 is still available for customers across India. If Airtel removes the Rs 99 plan PAN-India, users can still go for the Rs 99 plan of Vi. This Rs 99 plan comes with 28 days of service validity and 200MB of data along with Rs 99 worth of limited validity talktime. The calls are charged at 2.5 paise/second. No outgoing SMS is offered with the plan, except for the SMS to 1900 for porting out.