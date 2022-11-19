Excitel CEO on New Trends in FTTH Broadband Business Post Pandemic

People began to recognise the benefits of using fibre broadband connections once the pandemic hit since it enables people to work from home, study from home, and do nearly everything online with greater dependability than mobile networks. It is true that the pandemic significantly altered corporate operations. People can watch Netflix, play online games, and do a lot more with fibre broadband. Let's see what the CEO of Excitel, Vivek Raina, had to say about this.

New Trends Post Pandemic According to Excitel CEO

As per Vikek Raina, the CEO and Co-Founder of Excitel, “Pandemic did change the course of business to great extent. It's not just about the sales boost that we got with the Pandemic. What actually happened was that before the pandemic, every sale of wireline broadband used to be concept sales. You have to go to customer and make them understand why wireline? Why is it better than mobile broadband? Why can't I do stuff with my mobile broadband? Why do I need to get a wire inside my house and spoil my house and so on and so forth. So every sale comes up, you have to make customer understand why. But after COVID or during the time of COVID they understood that without wireline broadband they cannot do what they are supposed to do. Their work, that is, work from home, study from home, OTT, binge-watching OTT and video conferencing it cannot be done simultaneously by mobile broadband. Mobile broadband is great when on the go, but inside of home, for home use you need a real wire broadband. Obviously, COVID give us a boost. And more than the boost, it made clear to Indian masses in general and public in general that wireline broadband is a utility, basic utility service.”

“Like you have gas, electricity, water connection, you need to have a wireline broadband connection and preferably private broad connection to your household. And yes, post-covid obviously, the boost didn't remain there but this know how the customers got from it still remain there. So obviously we don't have the same numbers as COVID. The productivity levels of our people or the salespeople is not the same but it has not gone back to pre-COVID days also. So there is still some effect, and that effect primarily is because customers are more educated, they understand why wireline and what is the lead wireline and that's one thing. And at the same time, as you rightly said, we have been going to multiple cities, we have been expanding. We, in the midst also raised another round of funding of around Rs 100 crore and we are deploying that money right now. We opened Bombay, we have reenergized south operations, and we're still scouting for multiple cities in north. Almost all cities of UT are now covered. All top cities of UT are covered. So all that keeping perspective was a positive thing for us in terms of knowledge or education that broadband customer got about the use and efficacy of wireline broandband”.