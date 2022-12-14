OneWeb Orders 10000 LEO Terminals from Hughes

OneWeb, a major satellite communications (satcom) player globally, has ordered 10,000 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) terminals from Hughes Network Systems. With these new LEO terminals, OneWeb aims to provide connectivity services to enterprise and government customers. OneWeb has ordered HL1100 (model number) LEO terminals from Hughes, which include the electronically-steered antenna and compact outdoor and indoor equipment necessary to activate high-speed, low-latency broadband service on the OneWeb constellation.

Hughes LEO terminals will work right out of the box with a compact outdoor unit (ODU) self-pointing to the OneWeb constellation and an indoor unit (IDU). These Hughes LEO terminals are easy to install and would enable OneWeb to deliver up to 195 Mbps download, and 32 Mbps upload speed. Hughes will start the production of LEO terminals for OneWeb starting the second half of 2023.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, CTO at OneWeb, said, “We are excited about the capabilities in the Hughes flat panel and the unique benefits we can extend to our customers. These terminals will enable our partners to optimise the low-latency, high-speed benefits of our network with a turnkey, easy-to-install and operate terminal. Hughes continues to be an important and excellent partner to OneWeb, and we are delighted with this next collaboration and what it means for delivering more connectivity choices to our customers.”

John Corrigan, senior vice president, Hughes, said, “The ground-breaking Hughes LEO terminal combines decades of engineering capability and intellectual property with our intimate understanding of the OneWeb system as their ground network technology partner. We are pleased that OneWeb has chosen to offer their customers this innovative, high-performance solution for low-latency satellite service that can be employed for government and business applications as easily as plugging in two cables.”