JioCinema, VOOT, VOOT Kids, and VOOT Select Could all Come Under a Single Platform Soon

Every digital service provider is looking to build super apps. The era of bundling several things into one is coming fast in the app space. Already, OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platforms are on the rise, and now, Viacom18, one of the largest media houses in India, is looking to build one as well. Viacom18 owns several OTT platforms. The company might bring all of them under a single roof to build a super app to offer something extra to the customers. Viacom18-owned platforms are VOOT, JioCinema, VOOT Select and VOOT Kids. Then in the future, more platforms could be added by the company.

According to an ET report, Viacom18 is also looking to bring other platforms from partner companies such as Eros International and ALT Balaji. The company is reportedly trying to acquire small companies and bundle them for the customers to deliver as much value as possible. Viacom18 has been working to segregate different offerings into different platforms for customers. For example, now users know that JioCinema will be the one that will deliver them live sports. The entire FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was live-streamed on the platform. Further, Viacom18 also holds the rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, and it will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema platform.

With a super app, Viacom18 would be able to compete better with the other OTT giants, which also offer everything, such as live sports and more, under a single brand. JioCinema was strategically merged with Viacom18 earlier this year. Earlier, the platform was owned by Jio Platforms Limited (JPL). The whole point of differentiation for a super app such as the one that Viacom18 is building would be the price and the kind of content that users can access through it.

JioCinema is already in the race to build the biggest OTT platform for sports lovers in India. The other platforms, such as VOOT, have not been able to build a very strong brand, such as Disney+ Hotstar and more.