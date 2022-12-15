Amazon Prime New Releases in December 2022: OTT TV series and Movies

Beginning in December also heralds the start of the holiday season as people excitedly anticipate Christmas and New Year's celebrations. This collection of movies and web series that will be available this month on the Amazon Prime OTT platform will keep you entertained on the weekends and in your free time. The sheer number of films and web series available on OTT platforms nowadays makes it difficult for viewers to decide which ones to watch and which ones to pass up. We've compiled a list of well-regarded web series that will be available on Amazon Prime, along with some behind-the-scenes information.

Tathastu

This is Zakir Khan's stand-up comedy show, which was released in Hindi on Amazon Prime on December 1st. This program is a must-see if you're a fan of Zakir!

Vadhadhi

It is a Tamil-language crime thriller. The movie was released on the 2nd of December. The story centers on a police officer who attempts to solve the murder of a little girl.

Riches Series

It tells the tale of a man who founded the cosmetics industry but whose entire business is on the edge of failure owing to family problems. The English version was released on December 2nd.

Three Pines

This television show depicts a string of killings in a village and the unusual methods the police use to solve the crimes. You will see too many enigmatic storylines being revealed in this web series. It got available in English on December 2nd.

Your Christmas or Mine?

It also got available on December 2nd. In this tale, a boy and a girl who were once in love are forced to live in seclusion after their relationship ends. It'll be made available on Amazon Prime.

Something from Tiffany’s

You can watch this series if you enjoy reading romantic tales. The girl in this tale receives an engagement ring that actually belonged to someone else.