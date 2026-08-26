Philips 5G Phone is Launching in India

Philips, a consumer electronics company, is soon going to launch a new 5G phone in India. The phone has now been listed on a microsite on Amazon. With the listing, Amazon has confirmed some important details about the device. The design and the hardware has been confirmed by the brand. The S7221 from the brand has been listed on Amazon. Philips is not primarily known for being a phone company. Let us take a look at the specifications of the new upcoming 5G phone from Philips.

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Philips S7221 India Launch Soon: Details Here

Philips S7221 is launching soon in the country. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The launch date has not been announced by the brand. We don’t know the price of the phone as well. The handset will be available in multiple variants including a 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The company has confirmed that it will be a 5G phone.

Further, the Philips S7221 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and dual-stereo speakers with an ultra max audio feature. For cameras, the phone is confirmed to feature a 64MP AI primary sensor at the rear and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

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The design has been revealed as well. It has been confirmed to feature a silver and black finishes. The phone has a flat frame with rounded corners. Through the listing, we also know that the phone will come with IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. It is most likely going to be an affordable 5G phone. The options for affordable 5G phones is going up in India. The phone has been teased to launch soon. As and when it does, we will know the pricing and update it here. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details.