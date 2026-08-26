Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering 30 days of free Embibe subscription to the users. This is a free trial which is exclusively available for the Jio customers. Reliance Jio has never marketed this benefit heavily for the customers. However, it is available on the mobile app of Jio. The offer is exclusively for Jio users, and with Embibe, users will get access to 50,000+ 3D learning videos, 3.2 million practice questions, and learning in several languages. There is also support for the students to clear their doubts 24 x 7. With unlimited tests, users can prepare as much as they can and is possible for the exams.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Reliance Jio Embibe Offer Details

The model of Embibe is that it wants users to embibe and not just learn the information. You can watch your books come to life with the Embibe subscription. If you want to access the platform even after 30 day trial is over, you will have to purchase a subscription. To claim the free trial, just login to the MyJio app through your registered Jio number.

With Embibe, customers get access to NCERT books content, NCERT solutions, school board exams, entrance exams content, government exams preparations, and more. Most of the states have partnered with the platform to also help users prepare for the state examinations. This is a major benefit for the users. With a 30 day trial, users can learn and get familiar with the platform before making up their mind for paying a subscription for the platform. The platform is called most advanced learning platform in India. There is also an app for this platform which users can download on their devices. To activate the free trial offer, users will not be required to enter any credit or debit card details. This means once the trial is over, you don’t need to worry about money deducting from your account.